Azubuike turning into national player of the year candidate

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Udoka Azubuike might be the most dominant player in college basketball right now and he’s taking his game to new heights.

“If Udoka Azubuike is going to make all of his free throws they’re going to win the national championship,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton told reporters after the Jayhawks defeated Oklahoma State 83-58.

If Azubuike has one weakness it’s free throw shooting but “Dok” was 7 for 8 in the Jayhawks’ win over Oklahoma State.

“It means a lot to hear him say such a word to me, talking about my improvement, offensively, and my free throws and everything,” Azubuike said about Boynton’s comments.

Azubuike is the reigning Big 12 and national player of the week.

“The way he’s playing now is pretty special,” said Boynton.

“He’s on a roll right now,” added Kansas sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji.

“I’d be hard-pressed to find a better national player of the year candidate,” said Boynton.

“I’d say the same thing about national player of the year,” said KU freshman guard Christian Braun.

“It’s a nice compliment,” says Kansas head coach Bill Self. “If you look at Dok over the last recent games you could certainly make a case for that.”

Over his past four games, Azubuike is averaging 17 and a half points, nearly 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

“I just feel my teammates, they’re doing a good job of finding me when I’m rolling, when I’m posting up and all that stuff,” says Azubuike.

Azubuike passed 1,000 points for his career against Oklahoma State, impressive considering how much time he’s missed in his career because of injuries.

“It’s great. I’m happy for him,” said Self. “There’s been a lot of guys that have scored 1,000 points in his career, but there’s been nobody that’s scored 1,000 points on his career from closer to the basket than he has.”

Azubuike’s offense is impressive but it’s his defense that stands out to Self.

“He’s the best defensive center we’ve had since I’ve been here and we’ve had some pretty good ones,” said Self.