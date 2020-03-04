Azubuike wants to play vs. TCU, status remains unclear

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – The big storyline for KU over the weekend was Udoka Azubuike rolling his ankle in Saturday’s win against Kansas State. Wednesday is senior day, but Azubuike’s status is still unclear.

“It’s my last game the fieldhouse. I wanna play, I really wanna play,” says Azubuike. “This is my last game, just what I’ve been through for the past four years and just thinking about it and this is pretty much the last one, so why not? I just feel like I really wanna play.”

“I think that he definitely wants to. I don’t know whether he will or not,” added Kansas head coach Bill Self. “That depends on how things go today and how sore he is tomorrow, but he’s trying. He’s getting treatment four or five times a day and doing everything that he’s supposed to do and it’s one thing to want to play, it’s another thing to want to play on senior night, so I know that he’ll do everything he can to get out there.”

Tipoff Wednesday is at 7 PM.