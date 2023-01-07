MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball handled its business on the road against West Virginia on Saturday.

The Jayhawks took down WVU 76-62 to improve to 3-0 in conference play and also 3-0 in true road games on the season. The KU overall record now sits at 14-1.

The Jayhawks controlled the Big 12 matchup from nearly the very beginning. They grabbed a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the first half. West Virginia lingered for the remainder of the first though, as Kansas led by only seven at the midway point.

KU kept the Mountaineers at arms-length for the first ten minutes of the second half. WVU never got closer than six, but also didn’t trail by more than eleven until just before the ten minute mark. KU jumped ahead big in the middle of that second half, grabbing a 19 point lead with just over nine minutes remaining.

Kansas never quite extended its lead beyond this, but also never let West Virginia back in the game. The ‘Hawks went on to hand WVU its fifth loss of the season.

All five Kansas starters finished in double figures, led by Gradey Dick with 16 points. Jalen Wilson tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds.

KU men’s basketball will now gear up for its fourth conference game, which will be played back in Lawrence on Tuesday, Jan. 10.