WACO, Texas (KSNT)- KU got help from a game it didn’t even play in on Saturday.

Baylor beat Texas in Waco, giving the Longhorns an extra Big 12 loss that puts the Jayhawks in the drivers seat in the race for the regular season conference title.

Baylor beat UT 81-72. Texas was the only team tied with KU for first place in the conference. Now, if KU beats West Virginia they will be alone in first place in the conference with two game remaining.

Kansas host Texas Tech on Tuesday, then travels to Austin to play Texas on Saturday, March 4.

If Kansas beats Tech on Tuesday and Texas loses to TCU on Wednesday, the Jayhawks can clinch the Big 12 title before even going to Texas for their final regular season game. More good news for KU basketball fans: Wednesday’s meeting between TCU and Texas is in Fort Worth.

Texas is now 11-5 in the conference. KU entered Saturday’s game against WVU at 11-4. The Baylor win also helps K-State in a way. The Wildcats are technically still in the Big 12 race. K-State beat Oklahoma State on Saturday. The ‘Cats would need to win both their final two games. Plus, they need two losses from KU and one more loss from Texas to win a share of the regular season conference title.