LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Not every weekend can be perfect.

Despite a fourth quarter comeback, Kansas football couldn’t hold on in the final moments, falling to Texas Tech 16-13.

The Jayhawk offense that has been stellar all season couldn’t get going off kickoff. A three-and-out, Texas Tech touchdown, three-and-out and Texas Tech field goal put Kansas down 10-0 early.

Towards the end of the first quarter, quarterback Jason Bean was hit and injured. He made an attempt to come back in at the start of the second quarter, but he was ruled out shortly after. The keys to the offense then went to true freshman walk-on Cole Ballard.

After the game, head coach Lance Leipold said the Bean suffered a head injury.

Kansas took eight minutes off the clock on an 18-play drive in the second quarter, but a failed fourth-and-goal attempt turned the ball over. At the half, Texas Tech led 10-0.

Out of the locker room, the Red Raiders capitalized on a Ballard interception, turning it into a field goal. Through three quarters, Texas Tech led 13-0.

In the fourth, running back Devin Neal took the game into his own hands. On 2nd-and-21, Neal broke loose on a 60-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 13-7. On the next possession, the Jayhawks made a field goal to make it 13-10.

With two minutes left, Kansas got the ball back. On third-and-goal from the three, Neal went for the gusto with a pass to Jared Casey. The pass fell incomplete, as the Jayhawks settled for the game-tying field goal.

Texas Tech managed the clock as well as one can. With 20 seconds remaining, the Red Raiders marched 63 yards into field goal range, kicking a field goal to go up 16-13 with three seconds remaining.

A last chance pass from Ballard to Lawrence Arnold didn’t connect, as Kansas fell 16-13.

Ballard finished 9 of 20 passing for 124 yards and an interception. Bean finished 1 of 4 passing for 13 yards.

Neal picked up 137 yards rushing with a touchdown. O.J. Burroughs recorded an interception.

The loss moves the No. 16-ranked Jayhawks to 7-3, 4-3 in the Big 12. Next up for Kansas is hosting the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 11.