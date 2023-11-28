LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After an impressive 2023 regular season campaign, Kansas volleyball is racking up seven Big 12 honors.

Long-time head coach Ray Bechard earned the fifth Big 12 Coach of the Year honor of his career, and his first since 2016, after leading the Jayhawks to a 23-5 overall record and 14-4 conference record. The Jayhawks finished second in the Big 12 after tallying their most conference wins in a season since 2016.

Camryn Turner snagged the Big 12 Setter of the Year award, averaging a conference-best of 10.71 assists per set. She’s the first Jayhawk to earn the award since 2017. The Topeka native was also named First Team All-Big 12, and was a driving force behind KU’s 13.02 assists per set and 14.02 kills per set, which both lead the conference.

This is the first time Turner has been named First Team All-Big 1. The junior setter also earned a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor once during the season.

“We’re excited about all of the postseason awards,” Bechard said in a statement from KU Athletics. “I think that’s just a reflection of Roster 19 and this group, how hard they’ve collectively worked and the result of a great, great season. There have been great individual and team performances within that.”

Four K-State volleyball players were also included on the list of conference honors.

Ayah Elnady and Regan Cooper were also named to the First Team All-Big 12 list. London Davis received Second Team All-Big 12 recognition. To round out the list of Jayhawk accolades, freshman libero Raegan Burns was named to the Big 12 All-Rookie team.

On Sunday, KU qualified for its third consecutive postseason appearance, marking its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Bechard has led the Jayhawks to each of those 12 playoff berths.

The Jayhawks will host the first and second rounds of the 2023 NCAA tournament at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. KU’s 14 wins at home are the most its had in a season since 2015.

KU plays Omaha in the first round at 7 p.m. on Thursday.