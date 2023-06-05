LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Bill Self has been coaching college basketball for over 25 years; he’s been with the Jayhawks for more than 20. He’s recruited hundreds of players. He is well aware that Hunter Dickinson is near the top of the list when it comes to big-time commitments.

“In my opinion he probably is the best transfer portal player to date,” Self said when speaking with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley at the Topeka Jayhawk Club’s annual golf tournament. “There’s nobody out there that’s averaged 18.5 [points] in a power five league for three years and then transferred for his senior year.”

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game for Michigan last season. Self thinks the best may be yet to come for the 7-foot-1 big man.

“We think he’s a stud, I think he’ll do great with us,” Self said. “Hopefully we’ll come up with some ways to get him the ball that puts him in a situation to kind of expand his own skillset which is pretty vast.”

Coach is not oblivious to the fact that the title of ‘best transfer player of all-time’ is an unusual crown to wear.

“That’s kind of a weird statement,” Self said. “The transfer portal, the way it is now, hasn’t been going on that long. And most of the best players don’t transfer, or they go to the league.”

