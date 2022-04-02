NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- In downtown New Orleans on Final Four weekend it can be easy to get distracted. Kansas basketball is making it their goal to avoid that.

Head coach Bill Self, who is coaching in the Final Four for the fourth time in his career says he trust his guys to keep their minds on the games.

“I want our guys to enjoy it. I don’t plan on taking their phones from them. I’ve done that. In 2008 we took their phones from them,” Self said. “I think that we’re acting mature enough that we can [stay focused], so I actually trust them.”

Self has made it a priority to stay focused himself, despite upcoming changes in the program. Starters Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack, among other key players, will be gone next year.

“I’m going to miss those guys. But I hadn’t even thought about playing without them yet. That’s something that we’ll postpone until whenever the end is here and hopefully it won’t be for 72 or so more hours,” Self said Thursday morning.

Staying focused might be a bit easier for veteran Jayhawks who felt the heartbreak of two first-weekend exits in 2019 and 2021.

“Last year it sucked getting out in the second round,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said. “We knew it took taking it game by game and really focusing in on every single game and every single possession and not taking anything for granted.”

Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot said Agbaji delivered a message after their 2021 tournament loss that stuck with him.

“I think [Ochai Agbaji] said in the locker room after that loss like ‘Remember this feeling. Use that to fuel you to go forward,'” Lightfoot said. “I think we can say we did that.”

Kansas plays Villanova in the NCAA tournament semifinals on Friday. The game will start at 5:09 p.m. and the winner will earn a spot in the National Title game.