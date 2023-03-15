DES MOINES, IA. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball has a few injury updates to keep an eye on when the round of 64 tips off Thursday.

Bill Self has been at practice, according to assistant Norm Roberts. Roberts is still handling all media for Self.

“He’s getting better all the time,” Roberts said. “We’re hopeful. Everything is day-to-day with him. If you ask our guys, he got after them pretty good today.”

Self was yelling at players in practice, which is a good sign he’s feeling like himself. However, the team doesn’t know if he will be coaching on the court Thursday.

“He’s looking great, feeling great,” Jalen Wilson said. “We were able to talk to him today at practice. He’s excited. We’re all excited. It’s great to have him back on the court with us, for him to be able to coach us and start off tomorrow with a bang.”

Kevin McCullar’s back spasms stopped, and Gradey Dick’s back is also back to normal. Both players have been full participants in practice.

The Jayhawks open the tournament against Howard on Thursday at 1.