LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are 1-0 in league play to start the 2023-24 season after beating TCU 83-81 on Saturday.

The win came after a clutch basket from Hunter Dickinson with three seconds remaining. However, a flagrant foul on TCU center and former Jayhawk, Ernest Udeh, in the final minute was also a major factor.

TCU had the ball and a two-point lead when Udeh made contact with Dickinson and was called for a flagrant foul. Kansas went to the free-throw line for two shots, making both to tie the game and got the ball. Dickinson’s game-winner came next.

Many fans and analysts, including ESPN commentator Fran Fraschilla and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, are questioning the call. However, KU head coach Bill Self didn’t think it was controversial.

“It was an easy call,” Self said. “Hunter sold it well because if he hadn’t sold it, they wouldn’t have stopped the play. It was an obvious call. It was unfortunate because [it was] unintentional, but the arm definitely swung and definitely was above the shoulder and the mouth.”

Dickinson, unsurprisingly, said the pain was worth it.

“Hopefully, I don’t always have to get elbowed to try to win us a game,” Dickinson, who scored 30 points in the Jayhawk win, said. “If that’s what it takes to win, I’m all for the win and whatever it takes… It hurt pretty bad, but fortunately, they called it for us. It hurt, but I’m here. I’m standing. I’m strong.”

Udeh apologized to Dickinson after the play, he said.

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon bit his tongue on the topic after the game.

“We can’t say anything. We’re not allowed to,” he said. “I’m not going to have a high-character group change on behalf of what happened today… We’re not going to do it. I know what’s being said, but we got out-rebounded. They were the more physical team.”

KU improved to 13-1 with the win and plays UCF next on Wedensday, Jan. 10.