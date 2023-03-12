LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been discharged from the hospital.

On Sunday, KU Athletics put a statement out saying Coach Self was released from the University of Kansas Health System and has returned to his home in Lawrence.

“He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns,” University of Kansas Health System said in a statement from KU Athletics. “Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Coach Self is feeling grateful for the support, and is looking forward to being back with KU basketball soon.

KU players told 27 News on Friday that the team is fully expecting to have Coach Self back on the bench for the NCAA tournament.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” Self said in KU’s press release. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”