DENVER (KSNT)- Bill Self made a trip west to watch one of his former players compete for an NBA Championship on Monday.

Self posted a photo on Twitter from Ball Arena in Denver as the Nuggets and Heat faceoff in game five of the NBA Finals. Self is there in support of former Jayhawk Christian Braun.

Braun could become the fifth player ever to win an NCAA tournament and a NBA Championship in back-to-back seasons.

Braun scored 15 points in game three.