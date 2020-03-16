Bill Self in favor of polls deciding national champion

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Bill Self is in favor of this year’s national champion being decided by the polls after the NCAA Tournament was canceled.

“Nobody in America had a better season than we did,” Self told reporters in a teleconference on Monday.

“This would be the one particular year that I’m all for it without question, but I don’t even put any wishful thinking into that because that’s not the way this is all intended to be,” Self said. “Even if that occurred, which I don’t believe it will, there would be a huge asterisk on both sides of it and I’d be the first to admit that.”

Self told reporters that every player on the Jayhawks’ roster has gone home with the exception of Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa, who remain in Lawrence.

During the teleconference, Self also addressed recruiting, which is in a mandatory dead period until April 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I think recruiting is more of an inexact science right now than it ever has been,” says Self.

The Jayhawks finished the regular season with a 28-3 record.