LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU head men’s basketball coach returned to the office on Monday after a weekend hospital stay.

A source within KU men’s basketball told 27 News that Self was back at work, in his office on KU’s campus, on Monday as the team prepares for the NCAA tournament.

KU players told 27 News on Friday that Coach Self will return to the team for the big dance. Self missed the Big 12 tournament while he was in the hospital recovering from a procedure.

KU released details on Self’s condition on Sunday. Self reportedly went to the emergency department with chest tightness and underwent a standard heart catheterization. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

KU is the one-seed in the West region of the NCAA tournament and will play 16th-seeded Howard on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.