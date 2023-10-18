KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Bill Self is feeling relief now that a lengthy investigation surrouding his program is over.

Last week, the IARP announced the infraction rulings for KU’s case, including two Level II violations and two Level III violations. Rumors/ reports in the following days said Self offered to not coach in the 2022 NCAA tournament if that would mean the case got closed.

“I’m not supposed to talk about things that were done but I think it’s been reported, and what was reported was accurate,” Self said.

Self is obviously thankful now he did not do that. Instead, his suspension was only a self-imposed four non-conference games to start the 2022-23 season. Plus, he’s glad he coached in the 2022 tournament, given that his team went on the win the National Championship. So, why did Coach Self make that offer?

“I was at the point where I would’ve done just about anything to get over that for the protection of our players and for the future not knowing the process or trusting the process whatsoever,” Self said.

It was also an emotional time for the Jayhawks’ head coach.

“That was done the week that my father passed,” he said. “And I know my dad told me whatever you do get this behind you.”

Looking back, the offer to sit out from coaching a team that wound up winning the whole tourmanent might seem crazy.

“I’ll be honest with you guys, we had a good team… I didn’t think we were that good,” Self said with a smile.

He says the decision to offer that was not an admission of guilt, but instead would have strictly been in an effort to move the process to a conclusion and put the investigation to an end. He’s glad the offer was not taken up.

“Looking back now it would’ve been a disaster,” Self said. “It worked out much better…”

Self appears to be feeling reenergized after closing the long-standing case and he’s excited to return to the court after missing the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments due to health concerns.