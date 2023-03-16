LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Coach Bill Self will miss the Kansas men’s basketball game against Howard, according to an announcement from Kansas Athletics.

The Kansas men’s basketball team is set to play against Howard at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 without its head coach. Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach for the game, according to Kansas Athletics. Self has made the trip with the team to Des Moines.

This comes shortly after a health scare on March 9 when Self was hospitalized, causing him to miss the game between the Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Self returned to the team on March 13 following a weekend hospital stay.

Kansas Athletics reported that Self continues to progress well following this recent health incident.