LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head men’s basketball coach Bill Self and former West Virginia head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins were known to crack some jokes and shared a friendly sense of humor at times.

However, Self and Huggins won’t cross paths on the basketball court this season. Huggins has resigned as the WVU head coach after a pair of issues this offseason. In early May, Huggins was issued a suspension following ‘insensitive’ comments on a Cincinnati radio show.

More recently, Huggins was arrested for driving under the influence. He resigned shortly after the arrest.

“We’re all sad for that [situation],” Self said. “It’s obviously awful for [Bob Huggins], the way it went down. And it’s not good for our league because he was so good for our league.”

Self expressed his appreciation for Huggins, while also noting he does not condone those actions.

“You guys know how I feel. I love the guy,” Self said. “I hate the way it went down. I’m certainly not making excuses, nor would Bob make excuses either. But he will certainly be missed.”

Huggins coached at West Virginia from 2007 to 2023.

Self also confirmed on Tuesday that former transfer Zach Clemence is returning to KU.