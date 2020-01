Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against UNC Greensboro on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 74-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self is dismissing a rumor that he will take the San Antonio Spurs coaching job.

At Thursday’s media availability, Self addressed ESPN College Basketball Analyst Seth Greenberg’s prediction about taking the Spurs job.

Self said he thinks it’s an insult to the Spurs and that “there is absolutely zero truth to that.”

"I think it's an insult to the Spurs. " Bill Self shoots down @SethOnHoops' prediction that he will take the San Antonio Spurs job. "There is absolutely zero truth to that."#kubball pic.twitter.com/5D7asFlalO — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 2, 2020

The Jayhawks start Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Saturday against West Virginia.