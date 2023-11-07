LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head men’s basketball coach Bill Self has a new lifetime contract, KU Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Self and KU agreed to a lifetime contract in 2021. On Tuesday, the deal got even sweeter. A new, amended contract makes Self the highest-paid coach in all of college basketball, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Self’s base salary starts at $500,000, according to his contract provided by KU Athletics. Payments for his professional services, like public relations, appearances, merchandising contracts among other responsibilities, are detailed below:

2023-24 season: $4.2 million

2024-25 season: $4.4 million

2025-26 season: $4.55 million

2026-27 season: $4.85 million

2027-28 season: $5 million

Each season beyond 2027-28: $5 million

There are also incentives in Self’s contract, including:

Big 12 regular season championship (including ties): $50,000

Big 12 tournament champion: $25,000

Big 12 Coach of the Year (solo or shared): $50,000

AP Coach of the Year: $100,000

NCAA postseason tournament appearance: $50,000

NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance: $100,000

NCAA tournament Final Four appearance: $150,000

NCAA tournament National Champion: $150,000

Single year APR of 970 or higher: $75,000

Self would also receive the following royalty payments for his own name, image and likeness as KU head coach:

2023-24 season: $2.4 million

2024-25 season: $2.5 million

2025-26 season: $2.57 million

2026-27 season: $2.65 million

2027-28 season: $2.7 million

Each season beyond 2027-28: $5 million

Self also will receive a $100,000 signing bonus.

“Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement from KU Athletics. “In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country. Over his 20 years at KU, our men’s basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter.”

Self’s resume includes 773 career wins, two national championships, 20 conference championships, 18 first-round NBA Draft picks at Kansas and four National Coach of the Year honors.

“I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program,” Self said in a statement from KU Athletics. “I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country.”