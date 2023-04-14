LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Awards are still coming for Kansas women’s basketball.

This time, for head coach Brandon Schneider. The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) named Schneider the Women’s Four-Year College Coach of the Year.

This is the third KBCA Coach of the Year award for Schneider. He also earned the honor in 2006 and 2010 as Emporia State’s head coach.

Schneider led KU to the WNIT championship title and a 25-11 overall record. The Jayhawks played all six postseason games at Allen Fieldhouse and finished 19-3 at home, setting a new single-season program record for home wins.