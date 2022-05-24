LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Christian Braun answered the question lingering in KU fans’ minds.

Braun is staying in the NBA Draft and will not return to KU, according to multiple reports. His mom, Lisa, confirmed the news to multiple outlets. Braun recorded impressive measurements at the NBA combine, including a 40-inch vertical. He also had six points, seven rebounds and six assistant in the combine scrimmage game.

Players have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and keep their college eligibility. Jalen Wilson is another Jayhawk who could return to college.