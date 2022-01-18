Braun’s clutch three boosts KU past Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball pulled off a nail-biting victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks lead by as many as 12 in the game but found themselves down four with 4:12 remaining. Ochai Agbaji drilled back to back 3-pointers to tie the game with 2:50 left to play.

The game was tied again with 29 seconds left. Bill Self elected to call a timeout. After the timeout, Agbaji passed to Christian Braun on the wing. Braun, with a hand in his face, drilled a crucial three to put the Jayhawks back on top.

Oklahoma sank a pair of free throws on the other end but Braun responded with two of his own free throws to ice the game. The Jayhawks held on to win 67-64.

Agbaji didn’t score at all until the 5:28 mark in the second half but once he did take the lid off the hoop he continued to score. Agbaji finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun led the team in scoring. Wilson scored 17 and Braun had 15 including 3-for-5 from three point land.

Mitch Lightfoot was 4-for-5 from the field for nine points off the bench.

Kansas improves to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 with the road win. They play again on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Kansas State.