LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics has bought into the football program.

KU announced Tuesday details of its “Gateway District,” a $300 million project featuring upgrades to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, conference centers, facilities and more.

Along with stadium upgrades, the project plans an entire district of retail, restaurants and more that should “drive student recruitment and enhance the campus experience.”

“The Gateway District is a once-in-a-generation project to transform our campus and drive economic development throughout the region,” KU Chancellor Douglas Girod said. “Specifically, this project will create exciting new amenities for students, employees and visitors while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”

Stadium Upgrades

Coming to the new-look David Booth Memorial Stadium:

First-row of seats will be four feet higher off the ground

New chairback seating in the north and west areas

New videoboard two-and-a-half times larger than before

Fifty percent increase in area per seat, 50 percent more legroom

About 2,300 club seats in three club space areas

Suites 80 feet closer to the field

Four-times more food and beverage areas

At least one-and-a-half more restrooms

“The cumulative impact of a world-class football operations complex and one of the finest game day venues in the country catapults Kansas Football, and our entire athletics program, into this critical next chapter,” KU athletic director Travis Goff said. “We have a proud history, but this unprecedented investment makes a powerful statement about an even brighter future and provides far-reaching impact for our university community, fans and football program. I am grateful for the leadership of Chancellor Girod and the visionary donors who have propelled this generational project forward.”

Construction is set to begin following the conclusion of the 2023 football season, with plans to be completed by the start of the 2025 season. The Jayhawks will continue to play in Memorial Stadium, with reduced capacity, during that stretch.