Bryce Thompson follows grandfather’s footsteps, signs with KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU basketball signed 5-star recruit Bryce Thompson on Wednesday.

KU is keeping it in the family with this signing. Bryce’s father, Rod Thompson, played for coach Bill Self in Tulsa in the ’90s and his grandfather, Marshall Rogers, played at KU in 1973.

“I’ve known Bryce for a long time. He says the first time we met was when he was in third grade,” Self said in a release. “Norm (Roberts) was the lead recruiter for Bryce, especially since Norm and I both coached his dad, Rod, at Tulsa. Also, Bryce’s mother, Goldie, was a volleyball player at Tulsa. So we’ve known Rod and Goldie going back to 1997. Rod and I have always stayed in close contact with each other.”

Bryce is ranked No. 19 by rivals.com and 247Sports. He’s in his senior season at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. As a junior, he was named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year as he helped lead the team to a 6A state title. Last season, Bryce averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.