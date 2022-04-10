LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Tens of thousands of people continued to celebrate the Kansas men’s basketball national championship on Sunday.

Fans lined 13 blocks of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence from 6th street to 19th street, while the KU spirit squad, band and Jayhawk team paraded the street. Players and coaches not only rode in style, but gave many waves, smiles and lots of autographs.

People climbed trees or stood on benches just to see the national champs. And when they did see them, it made all the effort, traffic and chaos completely worth it.

“Today was remarkable just even being that close to them was just like making my heart like beat so fast,” Bailey Knowlton, a native of Lawrence said. “They’re like my favorite people so it’s been a lot of fun.”

“Going to KU and then living in Lawrence for basically 20 years now and having two kids in Lawrence and letting them be able to celebrate and be at Allen Fieldhouse and come downtown is like the best feeling in the world and seeing everybody come together today Lawrence is truly just the best community ever,” Meghan Shreve, a KU alum said.

“It was really cool just to see all the players and stuff and seeing everyone like having fun and all the madness and stuff,” Maci Spreer, a KU fan said.

Despite the season coming to a close just six days ago, tickets from the 2022-23 are now on sale. Click here for more information.