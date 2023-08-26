KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Former KU defensive lineman Daniel Wise was thrown into the mix often during the Chiefs’ preseason games, largely thanks to Chris Jones’ absence.

The Jayhawk alumnus has been busy with training camp and preparing for his third year in the NFL, but not too busy to notice the major changes coming to KU’s football facilities.

“It’s been a good thing to see for sure,” Wise said. “Watching them boys take over in Kansas, in Lawrence, I’ve got to catch a few games for sure. I saw the pictures of the new locker room and the weight room. It’s beautiful, and that’s good for them to have that. And the stadium is coming next, so hopefully I get a chance to see that, as well.”

Wise had two tackles for loss in the Chiefs’ 33-32 win Saturday.