KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Chiefs will have a new face on the field, but it isn’t new for KU fans.

Azur Kamara signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Kamara was an outside linebacker at KU for two seasons, in 2018 and 2019. He started every game in 2019 and was an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Cowboys signed Kamara as an undrafted free agent. They waived him in 2021, and he picked up a spot on the Panthers’ roster for the rest of the season.