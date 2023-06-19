LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Jayhawk basketball fans might not be able to shoot the ball like Gradey Dick but now they can eat like the former KU star.

On Monday, Chipotle announced the new ‘Gradey Bowl’ in partnership with KU’s Gradey Dick. The new burrito bowl will be featured on the Chipotle app and at Chipotle.com.

The Gradey Bowl is made up of:

Chicken

White Rice

Black Beans

Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa

Sour Cream

Cheese

Queso Blanco

Gradey Dick isn’t the first Jayhawk to team up with Chipotle. Ochai Agbaji had his own burrito bowl, too, before the 2021 draft.

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 22.