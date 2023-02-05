MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT)- Former KU basketball star Christian Braun was on his A-game Sunday night.

The Jayhawk alumnus turned Denver Nugget scored a career-high 19 points. He played a team-high 34 minutes in the Nuggets loss to the Timberwolves.

Braun also tallied five rebounds, one assists and one block. The 6-foot-6 guard, who won a national title at Kansas last year, is averaging 3.8 points and 14.2 minutes per game.

Braun scored 14.1 points per game in his final season at KU, including 12 in the ‘Hawks national championship victory against North Carolina.