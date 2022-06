NEW YORK (KSNT) – Ochai Agabji is moving to Cleveland.

The Cavs drafted him with the 14th overall pick. He extends KU’s first round draft pick streak to three years, following Udoka Azubuike in 2020 and Quentin Grimes in 2021.

Agbaji averaged 13.7 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, and was a 2022 consensus first team All-American.