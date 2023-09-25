LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU cornerback Cobee Bryant is the first Jayhawk since 2018 to have multiple Defensive Player of the Week honors.

The Big 12 named Bryant the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Bryant had a forced fumble, a touchdown, an interception and three tackles against BYU.

Bryant set the tone for the Jayhawk defense against BYU, forcing a fumble on the Cougars’ second offensive play. He recovered that fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, the fourth touchdown of his career.

He is the first Jayhawk since 2010 to record a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception in the same game.

Bryant and the Jayhawks are back on the road Saturday to play Texas.