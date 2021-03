LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Missouri Southern transfer Cam Martin has committed to Kansas men’s basketball.

Martin played three seasons at the Division 2 level in the MIAA. Last season, Martin averaged 25 points and 9.1 rebounds per game and was named a D2 All-American.

He scored 30 points and hauled in 11 rebounds against eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State in their February 2nd matchup.

Martin also scored 26 and 28 points respectively in two matchups with Washburn this past season.