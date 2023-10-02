LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jalon Daniels is working with trainers to fix his back tightness.

Daniels did not practice Monday and is day-to-day, Lance Leipold said. Daniels’ continues to work with trainers to fix the issue.

“Of course, when your starting quarterback wasn’t available, it’s concerning,” Leipold said. “He’s not practiced on the first day of prep…. I know he’s working at it. He and I had multiple conversations yesterday and today already.”

Daniels’ back tightness kicked in again during warmups at Texas. He sat out while Jason Bean took over, but the Jayhawks lost 40-14.

KU hosts UCF on Oct. 7.