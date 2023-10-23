LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are getting ready for a big game with national attention, but one player may not be available.

Jalon Daniels is still progressing through this back tightness, Head Coach Lance Leipold said Monday. Daniels has missed four games, including the past three.

“I remain very encouraged,” Leipold said. “I think [Daniels’ gameday status] is still in the doubtful area. Doubtful/questionable and those things, but again, I remain very optimistic.”

Daniels has been doing more in practice, Leipold added.

KU is coming off a bye week that Daniels and others spent resting and recovering, with extra time to prepare for OU. Leipold made sure to note the extra preparation doesn’t take away from their opponent. The Jayhawks have played OU close the past two seasons, so they’re trying to get over that hump.

“I really liked the way we attacked practice last night and what we were able to get accomplished,” Leipold said. “We know there’s a huge test ahead.”

The team is using a mix of scouting and practice methods.

“We did do scout team periods, and then we did just regular offense versus defense looks for speed and reactions, and things like that,” Leipold said.

Leipold wants to make alumni proud who are on their annual homecoming trip, or at their first game in a while.

“I think it’s another great opportunity for us to show the progress of our program,” he said. “To show what this group is all about, where we’re heading. For the college football world to see the Kansas Jayhawks. At the same time, I think it’s a great opportunity for our alumni and fans that are coming back to Lawrence, or some that maybe haven’t been back in a while.”

FOX Big Noon Kickoff will be set up on campus before the game. The game starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.