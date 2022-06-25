LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Former KU big man David McCormack might get his shot at the NBA.

The 6-foot-10 forward signed a summer league and training camp contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. McCormack will work with the team leading up to the season and hope to earn a roster spot.

Last season, McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks. He notched a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds in the National Championship game.

McCormack was not picked in the NBA Draft Thursday night. Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were both selected in the first round.