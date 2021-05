LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks swept Kansas State on Friday in a Sunflower Showdown double header.

KU won the first game 2-0 and took the second game 10-0 behind Eli Davis’ no hitter, which was in 7 innings. Davis walked 2 in the game and struck out 4.

K-State’s Jordan Wicks set the Wildcats’ single season strikeout record in game 1 with his 101st strikeout.

Game 3 will take place Saturday at 1 PM.