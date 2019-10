LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – After sitting out last season, Silvio De Sousa is ready to get back on the court for the Kansas Jayhawks. At the team’s media day, De Sousa shared with KSNT Sports where his game has improved since the last time we saw him on the court.

“I have improved my shooting a lot, my jump shot, and other stuff.” De Sousa added, “My handles have been a lot better. I’m more playing off the post.”

De Sousa and the Jayhawks open exhibition play October 24th against Fort Hays State.