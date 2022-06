NEW YORK (KSNT) – Former Kansas guard Christian Braun is heading to the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets drafted Christian Braun with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft.

Braun recorded five double-doubles his junior season, including a 12 point and 12 rebound performance in the National Championship game against North Carolina.

The Burlington, Kansas, native is the second KU player to be selected in this year’s draft after Ochai Agbaji was selected 14th overall.