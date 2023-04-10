LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas breakout running back Devin Neal committed to the Jayhawks as a dual-sport athlete.

The Lawrence-native decided to stay home for college, originally committing to the school for football and baseball. Neal was the second-ranked outfielder in the state in baseball and top-ranked player in the state in football.

After a breakout freshman season on the football field, where Neal amassed 707 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns, he went to practice with the baseball team in the spring.

Neal appeared in seven baseball games as a freshman, only getting six plate appearances, picking up three walks, a stolen base and no hits.

In July 2022 at the Big 12 media day in Texas, Neal said he planned on playing both sports as long as he could.

As a sophomore, Neal again showed out on the gridiron, running for 1090 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns, earning a spot on the honorable mention all-conference team.

Kansas baseball brought in an entirely-new coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, including just nine returning players to a 35-man roster. Neal is no longer playing baseball, shifting all his focus on his junior campaign with Leipold’s team in the fall.

Neal decided to stick just with football moving forward in his college career.

He says the move has been helpful from a mental standpoint.

He realized the toll of not just one, but two, college sports had on his ability to grow.

“Obviously that’s just a lot,” Neal said. “Spending a lot more time just focusing on my craft, too. It feels good, body feels a lot better.”