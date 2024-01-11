LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Just more than two weeks after initial reports surfaced of Devin Neal’s plans to return to KU in 2024 for his senior campaign, the Lawrence native made the official announcement on social media.

“I could say I’ve done what I came here to do,” Neal said on X, formerly Twitter. “But there’s still more to make this dream come true. For the fans, for the community, for everyone.”

The Jayhawk running back returns with more than 3,000 career rushing yards in three seasons. In 2023, he scored 17 total touchdowns while finishing just shy of 1,500 all-purpose yards.

“Back 4 More,” read the graphic at the end of Neal’s hype-video announcement.

Another 1,000 rushing yard season could give Neal a case for the best to ever carry the rock at Kansas. He currently sits in fourth on the list of KU’s all-time career rushing yard leaders and is less than 800 yards away from the record.

Neal would need nine rushing touchdowns, just over half his 2023 total, in 2024 to break KU’s program record for career rushing scores.

Kansas will look to continue its high powered offensive momentum in the new season without former offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who took a job at Penn State. KU hired Jeff Grimes as its new offensive coordinator.

The Jayhawks proved they could score points without Kotelnicki in a 49-36 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win against UNLV.