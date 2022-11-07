LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Devin Neal’s stellar performance on Saturday earned him a conference honor.

Neal was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He tallied 224 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards in KU’s 37-16 win over Oklahoma State. With the win, the Jayhawks are now bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Neal’s weekend performance made him the first Jayhawk in program history to notch over 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a game. Neal is the second KU football player to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season. Jalon Daniels earned the award on Sept. 19 after Kansas beat Houston 48-30.

This marks the first time Kansas football has ever had two players win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in one season. They’ve also had two players earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week this fall. Lonnie Phelps received that honor on Sept. 5 and Cobee Bryant did the same on Sept. 12.

Kansas visits Texas Tech for its next matchup on Saturday, Nov. 12.