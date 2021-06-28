Devonte Graham and his dog spread love on social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (KSNT) – KU basketball alumnus Devonte Graham and his German shepherd are spreading smiles on social media.

The videos show Graham’s dog, fittingly named Charlotte, crawling into his lap when she wants attention. They also play fetch between the first and third stories of their house, and go on car rides.

NBA player's German Shepherd crawls into her dad's lap whenever she needs attention 😍



For more awesome pet content from @GEICO, visit https://t.co/o920M49aK0 #sponsored pic.twitter.com/oj2UgLmkVw — The Dodo (@dodo) June 28, 2021

This past season with the Hornets, Graham recorded career highs from 3-point range (37.5%) and the free-throw line (84.2%). Surely, Charlotte was his good luck charm.

Charlotte has provided the Hornets with good luck before. Graham brought her dog tag to the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, where the Hornets got the third overall pick. That pick became 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball.

Devonte' Graham says he woke up in a good mood and brought his lucky items. His dog tag and his Kobe Bryant face mask to give the Hornets luck pic.twitter.com/Sm05qBI9bQ — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) August 21, 2020