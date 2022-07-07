RALEIGH (KSNT)- Former Kansas basketball guard Devonte’ Graham has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired, according to police records.

ESPN reports Graham was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Graham is coming off his first year with the New Orleans Pelicans and his fourth year in the NBA. He signed a four-year, $47 million contract with the Pelicans in May of 2021.

Graham was with the Jayhawks from 2014-2018. He was a three-year starter, and a first-team consensus All-American as a senior. He also won Big 12 player of the year in 2018.

During his time at KU, Graham was arrested in 2017 for failure to appear in court after being cited for driving under an expired tag.