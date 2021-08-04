Devonte’ Graham signs with Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham (4) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Jayhawk basketball player Devonte’ Graham is signing a four-year, $47 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans via sign-and-trade.

Graham was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. Over his three years with the Hornets, he averaged 13.3 points per game and averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.

Graham played for the Jayhawks for four seasons, from 2014-2018. In his senior year at KU, Graham averaged 17.3 points per game. The 6’2″ guard is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and ranks second all time in 3-point field goals made, at 296.