SAN ANTONIO, TX. (KSNT) – The Spurs’ Devonte’ Graham has been suspended for two games without pay, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Graham pled guilty to an impaired driving charge, which violates the law of the State of North Carolina. The incident occurred in July of 2022, when Graham was pulled over for driving 63 mph in a 40-mph zone. Breath tests revealed he was above North Carolina’s legal limit for blood alcohol concentration level.

His suspension will begin with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible and able to play.