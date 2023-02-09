NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs, according to Stadium basketball reporter Shams Charania.

Graham is leaving the New Orleans Pelicans during his second year with the team. The former Jayhawk is averaging 5.3 points per game with zero starts, after averaging 11.9 points with 63 starts the past season.

The Spurs will be Graham’s third team. He started his career in 2018 with the Charlotte Hornets.

Graham was named a first-team All-American as a senior at Kansas in 2017-18, also being named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Graham, along with four second-round picks, was traded to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson. Thursday was the NBA’s trade deadline.