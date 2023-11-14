LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball went wire-to-wire with No. 17 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats met in Chicago for the State Farm Champions Classic. Kansas came out on top in a back-and-forth battle, winning 89-84.

KU improves to 3-0 with the win.

Hunter Dickinson was a rebounding machine in the win, grabbing 21 rebounds to go along with his 27 points. He became the first Jayhawk since 2000 to notch a 20 point, 20 rebound game.

Kansas jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, but struggled later in the half. KU trailed 48-41 at halftime. UK grew its lead to as many as 14 in the second half before Kansas came roaring back.

Kansas led by one point with 1:20 left in the game. Hunter Dickinson scored to extend the Kansas lead to three. KU got another stop

Senior Dajuan Harris, the KU point guard who is typically known for his passing, scored a career high 23 points. Harris also dished out seven assists.

Kevin McCullar finished with a triple-double. He had 12 points, ten assists and ten rebounds.

KU is off to Honolulu, Hawaii for the Maui Invitational next. Kansas plays Chaminade on Monday, Nov. 20.