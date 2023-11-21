LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s center is one of a handful of players noticed by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Today, the USBWA announced Hunter Dickinson was named one of five Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week for game last week, KU announced in a press release.

Monday, Dickinson was named the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week for his performance against Kentucky, where he contributed 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds to the 89-84 win.

Four other players were named Oscar Robertson National Players for games in the week ending on Nov. 19. Other athletes named were Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, Quinten Post, Boston College, Kyle Rode, Liberty and Marcus Tsohonis, Long Beach State.