‘Disturbing and unfair’: Les Miles’ attorney, after Kansas coach placed on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WDAF) — A day after the University of Kansas placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave, Peter Ginsberg, Miles’ attorney, is calling the action “disturbing and unfair.”

In a statement, Ginsberg said that LSU, Miles’ former school, had conducted a an “extensive and thorough” investigation into the allegations eight years ago, conducted by the Taylor Porter law firm, and concluded that Miles did not engage in any sexual harassment conduct.

Ginsberg went on to say that the NCAA’s newest report conducted by Husch Blackwell has nothing to do with Miles and that the firm did not interview the Kansas head coach or any other witnesses and only second-guessed the previous report.

He said that Kansas’ decision to place Miles on administrative leave is unfair and that the school had performed their due diligence before his hiring.

FULL STATEMENT