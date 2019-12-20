Dotson leading Big 12 in scoring

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Heading into a new season, Kansas needed Devon Dotson to take his game to the next level. That’s happened and more.

“He’s hungrier than what he was last year,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self.

Ten games into the season, Devon Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring averaging over 19 points per game.

“I think his confidence level is high. I think going through the NBA workouts and tryouts I think that was good for him,” said Self. “It gave him an exact idea of what he needs to do to get better.”

“They said improve outside shooting, being more of a leader. I feel like I’ve improved a lot with talking and taking control of the team,” added Dotson.

The Dotson led Jayhawks moved up to #1 in the country and Dotson is averaging just under 5 assists per game, which puts him in the top 5 in the Big 12.

“Understanding the game more, trying to slow the game down a little bit, and just trying to play a little smarter,” Dotson said about his play this season.

It’s also about taking care of business off the court.

“Physically I’ve been in the weight room, got stronger, a little faster, just always trying to get better. I’m hungry for more. I wanna learn,” says Dotson.

Dotson and the Jayhawks hit the road at 14th ranked Villanova on Saturday.